Saturday 16 March, 2019
Luas services affected after collision between tram and bus

A number of diversions are in place and emergency services are at the scene.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 10,731 Views 26 Comments
Updated 34 minutes ago

IMG-20190316-WA0000 Source: Provided to TheJournal.ie

LUAS SERVICES HAVE been affected following a collision between a tram and a bus in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 7am at Queen St in Smithfield. A number of diversions are in place and emergency services are at the scene. 

Red Line services are only operating from Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse. There are no services operating from Blackhorse to Connolly/The Point.

IMG-20190316-WA0002 Source: Provided to TheJournal.ie

A spokesperson said Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus services that operate close to the Luas Red Line.

They apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

All Green Line services are operating normally.

