Broken down coach blocks Luas and traffic in Dublin city centre

A BROKEN DOWN coach is blocking the Luas tracks in Dublin city centre and blocking traffic from travelling down Dawson St this morning.

The Aircoach has come to a standstill on the street, in front of a Luas tram.

Luas said due to the broken down bus, there is no Green Line service between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick Street.

Trams are continuing to operate between Brides Glen to Sandyford and St Stephen’s Green and from Dominick Street to Broombridge.

⚠️⚠️#LuasGreenline Service Disruption: Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus services that operate near to Luas stops.

See https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J for more info.

Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) October 31, 2019 Source: Luas /Twitter

AA Roadwatch is also warning drivers in the area about the broken down bus.