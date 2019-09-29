Transdev confirm investigation underway after incident at Bluebell Luas stop

LUAS OPERATORS TRANSDEV have confirmed it is investigating an incident which occurred at Bluebell Luas stop on Friday.

A video posted on social media shows an altercation between two uniformed Luas staff members and a young man.

The man is then pulled to the ground and restrained by both staff members at the side of the platform.

“This incident is under investigation,” a spokesperson for Transdev confirmed. “Once completed APPROPRIATE ACTION will be taken.

“We are making no further comment at this time,” they added.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at Bluebell Luas Stop that occurred at approximately 5.30pm on Friday 27th September 2019. As this matter is currently under investigation, it would not be appropriate for An Garda Síochána to comment further on this matter at this time.”

Gardaí and Transdev are also investigating another incident which saw an intending Luas passenger restrained on the ground for several minutes by staff members from the private firm tasked with providing security on the Luas system.

Transdev has said it is investigating all of the facts associated with this incident, which happened on the platform of the city centre Jervis Street stop on Thursday evening last week.