File photo. Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Dublin commuters face delays as both Luas lines disrupted by 'electrical fault'

The Green Line remains out of operation between Sandyford and Bride’s Glen.
20 minutes ago

DUBLIN COMMUTERS FACED delays this evening after both the Red and Green Luas lines were down due to an electrical fault.

The Green Line remains out of operation between Sandyford and Bride’s Glen. The service is operating between Broombridge and Sandyford but there are delays.

The Red Line is currently in operation, but there are delays.

Earlier, the Luas operator posted on X that both lines were down as a result of a power failure, and that tickets were valid on Dublin Bus.

The tram operator apologised to commuters for the inconvenience. 

