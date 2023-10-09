Advertisement

Monday 9 October 2023
Passengers disembarked from trams this evening.
# Dublin City
Luas green and red lines suspended due to security alert
Luas has said it will update passengers “in due course”.
24 minutes ago

THE LUAS GREEN and red lines have stopped running this evening following a security alert, which is being responded to at present. 

Passengers on board services this evening were asked to disembark, as drivers also alighted from trams. 

Luas tweeted out the following statement: “Passengers please be advised that there are currently no Red or Green Line services operating.”

“We will update passengers in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added. 

This is a breaking news story, we will have updates shortly. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
