Luas green and red lines suspended due to security alert

THE LUAS GREEN and red lines have stopped running this evening following a security alert, which is being responded to at present.
Passengers on board services this evening were asked to disembark, as drivers also alighted from trams.
Luas tweeted out the following statement: “Passengers please be advised that there are currently no Red or Green Line services operating.”
“We will update passengers in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.
This is a breaking news story, we will have updates shortly.
