⚠️Green Line Alert: Please be advised that we are experiencing significant delays on the Green Line this morning due to a technical fault. We apologise or any inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) September 19, 2019 Source: Luas /Twitter

THE LUAS GREEN Line is running with significant delays this morning.

The transport operator said that this is due to a “technical fault” on the line.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Luas said.

The Green Line operates from Cherrywood in south Dublin and terminates at Broadstone to the north of the city.

All Red Line services are operating normally this morning.

More as we get it…