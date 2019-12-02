No service on Luas Red Line between Blackhorse and the Point this morning

⚠️ No Red Line service operating between Blackhorse and The Point (both directions) due to a technical fault. Technicians are on site working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Tickets are valid on @dublinbus. Please see https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J for more information. — Luas (@Luas) December 2, 2019 Source: Luas /Twitter

THERE ARE CURRENTLY no Luas Red Line services running between Blackhorse and the Point in both directions.

Luas has said its workers are on site to try to repair a technical fault at St James’s with trams on this line only serving Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse.

It means no services in either direction from Heuston during the busy morning rush hour.

Luas tickets are valid for use on Dublin Bus this morning.

All Green Line services are operating normally.

“Please accept our apologies for any and all inconvenience caused,” Luas said.

