Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Luas Red Line closed between Red Cow and Tallaght due to power failure

A replacement bus service is in operation.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 8 May 2019, 7:22 AM
1 hour ago 2,953 Views 4 Comments
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A SECTION OF the Luas Red Line has closed to commuters this morning after it was hit by a power failure.

Trams between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart stops have been suspended this morning, as efforts continue to restore power to the line.

Tickets for affected services are available to use on Dublin Bus, while a shuttle bus service is also operating between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart.

The company has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, it’s been a wet start to the morning, particularly in parts of the south and east of the country, and AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to be wary.

In Dublin, delays are already building on the M50, while in Wicklow, a number of deer that were on the M11 northbound at Coynes Cross have been safely moved from the road.

