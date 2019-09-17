Commuters facing delays on Luas Red Line this morning due to technical faults

COMMUTERS IN DUBLIN are facing delays this morning due to a technical fault on the Luas Red Line.
This is the second day in a row that the Red Line has been dealing with delays.
In a tweet Transdev, which operates the Luas, said there are a “number of tech faults” and apologised for the delay.
“Good morning red line passengers, please be advised there are delays currently along the Red Line due to a number of tech faults,” the operator said in a tweet.
“Tickets are also valid on Dublin Bus. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.”
Yesterday, a failed tram at Suir Road lead to all services between Blackhorse and Heuston being suspended for a period of time.
The latest report from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which was published last week showed there were 41 million passenger journeys last year – an increase of 11% on the previous year.
