Commuters facing delays on Luas Red Line this morning due to technical faults

COMMUTERS IN DUBLIN are facing delays this morning due to a technical fault on the Luas Red Line.

This is the second day in a row that the Red Line has been dealing with delays.

In a tweet Transdev, which operates the Luas, said there are a “number of tech faults” and apologised for the delay.

“Good morning red line passengers, please be advised there are delays currently along the Red Line due to a number of tech faults,” the operator said in a tweet.

“Tickets are also valid on Dublin Bus. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.”

Good Morning,Red Line passengers please be advised there are delays currently along the Red Line due to a number of tech faults. Tickets are also valid on Dublin bus. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. — Luas (@Luas) September 17, 2019 Source: Luas /Twitter

Yesterday, a failed tram at Suir Road lead to all services between Blackhorse and Heuston being suspended for a period of time.

The latest report from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which was published last week showed there were 41 million passenger journeys last year – an increase of 11% on the previous year.