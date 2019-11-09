All Luas Red Line services currently suspended over 'technical problem'

ALL SERVICES ON the Luas Red Line have been suspended due to a technical problem, the company has said.

The company apologised and said all Luas tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus.

The Green Line has not been affected and is operating as normal.

In a post on Twitter, the company said: “Red Line Alert: Please be advised there are currently no Luas service on the Red Line due to Technical problem. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier this week, the same Red Line was also disrupted after a driver parked their car on the tracks at the Rialto stop.

Two weeks before a similar incident occurred when another driver parked their car on the Luas tracks at the same station.