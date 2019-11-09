This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 November, 2019
All Luas Red Line services currently suspended over 'technical problem'

Dublin Bus is accepting all Luas tickets.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 8:15 AM
41 minutes ago 3,063 Views 6 Comments
ALL SERVICES ON the Luas Red Line have been suspended due to a technical problem, the company has said. 

The company apologised and said all Luas tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus. 

The Green Line has not been affected and is operating as normal. 

In a post on Twitter, the company said: “Red Line Alert: Please be advised there are currently no Luas service on the Red Line due to Technical problem. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier this week, the same Red Line was also disrupted after a driver parked their car on the tracks at the Rialto stop.

Two weeks before a similar incident occurred when another driver parked their car on the Luas tracks at the same station. 

