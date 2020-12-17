#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Thursday 17 December 2020
Luas services partially suspended on Red and Green lines due to electrical fault

Limited services are available on both lines only.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 11:50 AM
12 minutes ago 403 Views 2 Comments
(File photo)
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

LUAS SERVICES IN Dublin have been partially suspended on both lines due to an ongoing electrical fault.

A technical fault at Marlborough Street, where the Red and Green lines meet, has caused disruption to services throughout the morning.

The Red Line is currently operating between Tallaght and Smithfield only, with no service between Smithfield and Connolly Station.

Green Line services are only operating from Brides Glen to St Stephens Green and from Dominick Street to Broombridge. There are no services between St Stephens Green and Dominick Street.

Luas apologised for any inconvenience caused, and said that all tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

