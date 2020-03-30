Luas derails after colliding with truck in Dublin city centre

A LUAS TRAM has derailed in Dublin city centre after colliding with a truck this morning.

The incident happened at the junction of Benburb Street and Queen Street in Smithfield, and one person was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters and paramedics from nearby Phibsborough station and Dublin Fire Brigade headquarters attended the scene.

Gardaí remain at the scene diverting traffic from Blackall Place, and Luas Red Line services are currently not operating between Blackhorse and The Point.