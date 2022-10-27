Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 27 October 2022
Core BusConnects route linking Lucan to Dublin city centre enters planning phase

The route is part of a scheme to transform Dublin City’s public transport system.

39 minutes ago 1,892 Views 0 Comments
The BusConnects scheme is linking 16 of the busiest routes in the Dublin area with the city centre.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A PLANNING APPLICATION has been submitted aiming to improve links between Lucan and Dublin city centre as part of the BusConnects scheme.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) submitted the application for the bus corridor scheme which it said will provide infrastructure improvements for cycling and walking once construction is complete.

It is part of the commitment made by the Government to deliver to transform public transport for Dublin City by providing a “faster and more efficient” bus service.

The application to An Bord Pleanála seeks approval for the proposed road development consisting of the construction of the Lucan to Dublin City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme.

Lucan-Scheme-Web-Map-1-scaled Map of the route for the Lucan BusConnects scheme

There are a total of 16 core bus corridors linking the busiest routes in and out of the city centre which are entering the planning process.

Some corridors already submitted include Clongriffin, Belfield and Blanchardstown.  Following Lucan, the NTA said it intends to next apply for planning for core corridor routes connecting Swords and Ringsend to the city centre.

There has been strong local opposition to the BusConnects plan in certain areas, as trees and other space may be removed to make way for expanded bus routes and cycle lanes.

The proposed Lucan bus route commences at the N4 Junction 3 and is routed along the R835 Lucan Road to the roundabout serving the Lucan Retail Park and also the N4 Lucan Road eastbound on-slip.

The core bus corridor is then routed via the N4 – passing the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – as far as Junction 7 of the M50 and via the R148 along Palmerstown bypass, Chapelizod bypass, Con Colbert Road and St John’s Road West.  It ends at Frank Sherwin Bridge, where it will join the prevailing traffic management regime on the South Quays.

The NTA said BusConnects is a key measure to deliver on commitments within the the Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area (2016-2035) and the Climate Action Plan (2021).

The rapid transit system was launched in 2017. When contacted by The Journal, the NTA said “a small number of changes have been made to this scheme” following consideration of the submissions received during the third round of public consultation in 2020. These are summarised below.

  • R136 Ballyowen Road: right turn lane retained on bridge over N4; two-way segregated cycle track on the east side between Hermitage Road and the R835 Lucan Road, including a new shared pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the N4;
  • Palmerstown village: additional parking provided to replace some of those removed to accommodate two way cycle track;
  • Chapelizod Hill Road: steps and ramps to the new inbound bus stop on the Chapelizod bypass have been moved to the south side of the road, which results in a reduction in height and length of the ramps, as well as reducing the overall area of the new facility;
  • South Circular Road junction: reduction in number of general traffic lanes / shorter pedestrian crossing lengths;
  • Heuston Station south façade: removal of central median to provide shorter pedestrian crossings; reduced impact of on the lawned area in front of Dr Steevens’ Hospital from new outbound bus layby.

Submissions and observations may be made in writing to An Bord Pleanála’s Strategic Infrastructure Division between 2 November and 11 January.

A copy of the application documentation may be viewed and downloaded free of charge at lucanscheme.ie.

All previous documents regarding BusConnects are still available on busconnects.ie.

About the author:

Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

