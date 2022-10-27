Core BusConnects route linking Lucan to Dublin city centre enters planning phase

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A PLANNING APPLICATION has been submitted aiming to improve links between Lucan and Dublin city centre as part of the BusConnects scheme.
The National Transport Authority (NTA) submitted the application for the bus corridor scheme which it said will provide infrastructure improvements for cycling and walking once construction is complete.
It is part of the commitment made by the Government to deliver to transform public transport for Dublin City by providing a “faster and more efficient” bus service.
The application to An Bord Pleanála seeks approval for the proposed road development consisting of the construction of the Lucan to Dublin City Centre Core Bus Corridor Scheme.
There are a total of 16 core bus corridors linking the busiest routes in and out of the city centre which are entering the planning process.
Some corridors already submitted include Clongriffin, Belfield and Blanchardstown. Following Lucan, the NTA said it intends to next apply for planning for core corridor routes connecting Swords and Ringsend to the city centre.
There has been strong local opposition to the BusConnects plan in certain areas, as trees and other space may be removed to make way for expanded bus routes and cycle lanes.
The proposed Lucan bus route commences at the N4 Junction 3 and is routed along the R835 Lucan Road to the roundabout serving the Lucan Retail Park and also the N4 Lucan Road eastbound on-slip.
The core bus corridor is then routed via the N4 – passing the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – as far as Junction 7 of the M50 and via the R148 along Palmerstown bypass, Chapelizod bypass, Con Colbert Road and St John’s Road West. It ends at Frank Sherwin Bridge, where it will join the prevailing traffic management regime on the South Quays.
The NTA said BusConnects is a key measure to deliver on commitments within the the Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area (2016-2035) and the Climate Action Plan (2021).
The rapid transit system was launched in 2017. When contacted by The Journal, the NTA said “a small number of changes have been made to this scheme” following consideration of the submissions received during the third round of public consultation in 2020. These are summarised below.
Submissions and observations may be made in writing to An Bord Pleanála’s Strategic Infrastructure Division between 2 November and 11 January.
A copy of the application documentation may be viewed and downloaded free of charge at lucanscheme.ie.
All previous documents regarding BusConnects are still available on busconnects.ie.
