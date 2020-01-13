This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Girl (11) injured in Lucan crash dies in hospital

The crash happened on the Lower Lucan Road at around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 13 Jan 2020, 5:32 PM
33 minutes ago 5,252 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

AN 11-YEAR-old girl injured in a car crash in Dublin has died from her injuries. 

There were two other people in the car at the time of the crash but both escaped without serious injury.

Officers confirmed that the 11-year-old girl died from her injuries this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the crash, and have asked any witnesses or road users in the area at the time, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact them.

They can be contacted at Lucan garda station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

