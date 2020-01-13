Girl (11) injured in Lucan crash dies in hospital

AN 11-YEAR-old girl injured in a car crash in Dublin has died from her injuries.

The crash happened on the Lower Lucan Road at around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

There were two other people in the car at the time of the crash but both escaped without serious injury.

Officers confirmed that the 11-year-old girl died from her injuries this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the crash, and have asked any witnesses or road users in the area at the time, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact them.

They can be contacted at Lucan garda station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.