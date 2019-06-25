Teenager (17) arrested after gardaí seize €600k worth of drugs in west Dublin

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have seized €600k worth of drugs in a planned raid on a house in Lucan this morning.

Members of the Lucan Drugs Unit, Revenue Customs Officers and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Drugs Bureau raided a property was in Lucan and seized MDMA with an estimated street value of €600,000.

A garda spokesman said: “A juvenile male was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station and detained under Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 in connection with this investigation.

“He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are continuing.”