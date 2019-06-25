This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager (17) arrested after gardaí seize €600k worth of drugs in west Dublin

Garda units raided the house this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:26 PM
A file photo of a previous MDMA seizure.
Image: Revenue Commissioners/Photocall Ireland
Image: Revenue Commissioners/Photocall Ireland

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have seized €600k worth of drugs in a planned raid on a house in Lucan this morning.

Members of the Lucan Drugs Unit, Revenue Customs Officers and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Drugs Bureau raided a property was in Lucan and seized MDMA with an estimated street value of €600,000.

A garda spokesman said: “A juvenile male was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station and detained under Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 in connection with this investigation.

“He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are continuing.”

