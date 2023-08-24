Advertisement

Thursday 24 August 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Luis Rubiales.
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales
Rubiales has faced heavy criticism and calls to resign in relation to his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.
1 hour ago

FIFA HAS OPENED disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England, while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter Sofia.

Rubiales then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

Fifa said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon: “The Fifa disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup™ on August 20, 2023.”

