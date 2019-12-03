Lukasz, who fought London Bridge attacker one-on-one, says he 'acted instinctively'

This is the incredible description from Toby Williamson - the chief executive of Fishmongers’ Hall - of what happened at the #LondonBridge attack. Listen as he describes the most amazing display of bravery on #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/mCHLFAdsxg — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 2, 2019 Source: Dan Walker /Twitter

A PORTER WHO fought the London Bridge attacker with a pole, and continued to chase him after being seriously injured, has told his story of what happened, and asked for privacy during his recovery.

Usman Khan, a 28-year-old convicted for terror-related offences and released from prison, killed two people and wounded three others in a knife attack that started in the Fishmongers’ Hall, the headquarters of one of London’s historic trade guilds.

In a statement released through the Met Police, the porter who only gave his name as Lukasz said: “I was working at Fishmongers’ Hall as normal when the unimaginable and tragic terrorist attack happened.

“I and several others tried to stop a man from attacking people inside the building. I did this using a pole I found. Someone else was holding a narwhal tusk.

“The man attacked me, after which he left the building. A number of us followed him out but I stopped at the bollards of the bridge.

I had been stabbed and was later taken to hospital to be treated. I am thankful that I have now been able to return home.

When the attack happened, I acted instinctively. I am now coming to terms with the whole traumatic incident and would like the space to do this in privacy, with the support of my family.

“I would like to express my condolences to the families who have lost precious loved ones. I would like to send my best wishes to them and everyone affected by this sad and pointless attack.”

Two people died in the attack have been named as Jack Merritt, aged 25 and Saskia Jones, aged 23. Both were graduates of the University of Cambridge and were involved in the Learning Together programme – Jack as a coordinator and Saskia as a volunteer.

Fishmongers’ Hall chief executive Toby Williamson hailed his colleague’s actions in a previous interview with the BBC.

“Lukasz pulls off the wall this long stick. He charges towards the bad guy and he impacts him on the chest,” said Williamson.

“But he’s buying time. He allows others to escape, to move to adjacent rooms,” Williamson said.

“At that point, he’s got about a one minute, one-on-one straight combat. He (Khan) works his way up Lukasz’s pole, slashing with this knife and he takes five wounds to his left side. It’s pretty gruesome.”

Others joined in and, outnumbered, Khan tried to run outside but was trapped in. Khan went into the reception and the cloakroom before ending up in the entrance hall.

“Lukasz is back in at this point, leading the charge,” said Williamson.

When Khan got outside, “the first one after him is Lukasz, shouting at everyone to get out of the way, get back.