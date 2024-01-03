Luke Humphries crowned world darts champion after epic final against 16-year-old Littler

LUKE HUMPHRIES MOUNTED a magnificent comeback as he reeled off five straight sets to beat 16-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler 7-4 in the PDC World Championship final.

Littler has set Alexandra Palace alight over the last fortnight and was one win away from producing one of the great sporting stories by becoming the youngest world champion.

But he fell at the final hurdle and was left in tears as Humphries showed why he is the new world number one with a scintillating 7-4 victory, which saw him lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

It is a landmark success for the 28-year-old, who has now won four of the last five major tournaments after an incredible few months.

Littler will not have many regrets from the last couple of weeks, but a dart at double two in the seventh set may be one of them as had it gone in he would have gone 5-2 in front in the race to seven.

Instead, Humphries stole the set and then reeled off the next five to claim glory in style.

He has now won his last 19 matches and will be seeing this as the start of a period of possible domination as he is playing at a level no one can currently compete with.

The pair met before when Humphries beat a then 12-year-old Littler in a pub tournament in 2019 and both have enjoyed a meteoric rise since then.

Littler must have thought he was back in the pub with the way Humphries started as he won five successive legs to give himself darts for a 2-0 lead.

He missed, though, and Littler pounced with 142 and 120 checkouts to level at 1-1.

After ‘Cool Hand’ went 2-1 up, Littler hit back by reeling off three successive sets to lead 4-2.

The seventh set proved pivotal as Littler missed double two to go three up and Humphries, who had earlier taken out the big fish, capitalised to steal it and then drew level at 4-4 after a 121 checkout.

The tide had truly turned and Humphries continued his hot streak to go 6-4 up, which left outgoing referee Russ Bray consoling a tearful Littler, with his opponent finishing the job and sinking to his knees in joy.

