Belgian court to hear case alleging hacking of Luke 'Ming' Flanagan's Twitter account

ALLEGATIONS THAT SOMEONE hacked and sent a damaging message from Luke Ming Flanagan’s Twitter account will be heard by a Belgian criminal court today.

The case against the individual accused of hacking the MEP’s Twitter account will be heard at Palais de Justice in Brussels this morning.

Speaking to TheJournal, Flanagan confirmed the case would begin today, some three years after the incident took place, something Midlands North West MEP said had been particularly difficult given the delay in court proceedings.

The tweet in question referred to another Irish politician. It is alleged Ming’s social media account was logged into a third-party app called Tweetcaster allowing for his account to be accessed using an old password.

It is understood that Belgian police along with European parliament security have been working with Flanagan since he made the complaint.

The court decided last year there was enough evidence to progress the case.

In a statement at the time of the court’s decision to proceed, Flanagan said that his Twitter account was hacked and an extremely damaging message was posted, and subsequently deleted, by a third party against his will and knowledge.

“After a long investigation led by the Belgian authorities and with the help of the Director General for Security and Safety of the European Parliament, a preliminary court hearing took place yesterday before the Chambre du Conseil in Brussels.

“The Court, with the full support of the public prosecutor, has decided that the file contains sufficient elements against the suspect in question for the case to be sent to a criminal court in Brussels.”

The court proceedings will begin this morning.

