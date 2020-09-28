Luke 'Ming' Flanagan says Twitter account was compromised after comment about Saoirse McHugh

INDEPENDENT MEP LUKE ‘Ming’ Flanagan has said his Twitter account was ‘compromised’ after a late-night comment about a photograph of former Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh skinny dipping.

Flanagan’s account tweeted at 2.50am on Monday morning: “Sapirse [sic] mchugh photo skinny dipping”.

The former TD has since claimed that his account was ‘compromised’. He has not given further detail on this.

The tweet was deleted but several screengrabs of the tweet and the comment were shared online today.

TheJournal.ie found that Flanagan’s most recent tweets before this were sent using Twitter for Android or Twitter for iPad.

However, the tweet in question was sent via the TweetCaster platform on Android, an app that allows users to send tweets from multiple accounts and which had not been used for any other of Flanagan’s recent tweets.

Have just changed my password. I believe my account was compromised. I am contacting to twitter to establish what's has happened. Some nasty people out there. Mind yourselves. — Luke 'Ming' Flanagan (@lukeming) September 28, 2020

McHugh could not be reached for comment on the matter.