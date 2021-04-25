Debunked: No, Professor Luke O'Neill didn't refuse a Covid vaccine because he 'didn't want' one

SEVERAL SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS being shared in recent days have suggested that prominent immunologist and commentator on the Covid-19 pandemic Professor Luke O’Neill refused to take a vaccine because he is in some way opposed to them.

The posts all contain an audio clip from O’Neill’s appearance on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor show on Sunday 18 April. O’Neill was one of a number of guests on the programme’s newspaper panel.

One of the posts states:

Well here’s something interesting…the countries No 1 vacc pusher Dr Luke O’Neill on national radio at the weekend openly declaring he refused to take the vaccine!!! [sic]

Another claimed O’Neill “doesn’t want to take the vaccine”.

During the RTÉ programme on Sunday, the presenter mentioned that O’Neill had not had a vaccine yet, though he had been offered one.

“I don’t work in the hospital,” O’Neill replied.

“My lab is on Pearse Street. We have our Covid centre in Trinity, three people in my lab go to the hospital to get samples – they got vaccinated. The rest of us said no. We were offered a vaccine, but we said no because we’re not on the front line.”

O’Neill joked that some people listening to the programme would likely say “oh he’s not taking it”, with O’Connor jokingly adding: “Luke O’Neill knows well, he won’t have that poison in him”.

The posts on social media suggest O’Neill refused to take a vaccination for reasons other than the fact that it was not his turn yet. He explained during the programme that he is not a frontline worker. As he is aged under 60 and does not have a very high risk or high risk medical condition, he does not fit into any of the current eligible cohorts.

Professor O’Neill has been a strong proponent of vaccines all through the pandemic. In response to a query from The Journal, he said he was not eligible for a vaccine at the time and the colleagues in his lab who did get a vaccine work on samples from patients with Covid-19.

“I will take any vaccine as soon as it’s offered,” he added.

