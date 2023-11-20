Three lump sum payments announced in Budget 2024 to be paid this week

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of people will this week receive payments under the first tranche of cost-of-living support payments agreed in the Budget.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys today outlined the details of the three payments totalling €230 million due to be paid out.

A €300 Fuel Allowance lump sum payment will be paid to 409,000 households throughout the week.

From Wednesday to Friday, a €400 Disability Support Grant will be paid to 214,000 people with disabilities who receive Disability Allowance, Invalidity Pension or the Blind Pension.

On Thursday, a €400 Working Family Payment will be paid to 45,000 families, with 97,000 children.

People will receive the lump sum payments in addition to and on the same day that they usually receive their primary payment.

All of the lump sum supports are automatically paid to eligible recipients, with no application required.

The three payments are the first of a total of nine lump sums that will be paid between November and January.

Humphreys said the social protection package in Budget 2024 was the largest in the history of the state.

“The Government is conscious that the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact families the length and breadth of the country,” she said.

“The payments being paid this week will be followed by six further lump sum payments over the coming weeks, including a €400 Carer’s Support Grant, a double Child Benefit payment, and Christmas and January double payments.

“This suite of lump sum payments means that people will have extra money in their pockets, which will ease the pressure and stress that many households are facing.”

Budget 2024 also included an across-the-board increase in welfare payments of €12 per week from January 2024.