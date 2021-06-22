#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

Man accused of Kevin Lunney abduction takes High Court case over time limits regarding judicial reviews

The man has previously brought judicial review proceedings challenging the Special Criminal Court’s jurisdiction to hear his trial.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 3:50 PM
8 minutes ago 385 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5474068

ONE OF THE men accused of abducting and assaulting Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney has launched a High Court challenge against the time limits imposed on anyone seeking to bring judicial review proceedings.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had previously brought judicial review proceedings challenging the Special Criminal Court’s jurisdiction to hear his trial.

He claimed that the DPP’s decision that he should not be tried before a jury represented a significant curtailment of his constitutional rights.

In a judgement earlier this year the High Court dismissed his application after ruling that he was out of time, as his action had been brought outside the three-month time period allowed.

The man, represented by Michael O’Higgins SC instructed by solicitor John Quinn, has launched new judicial review proceedings where he claims that the time limits regarding the bringing of judicial review proceedings are unconstitutional.

The three-month time period, he claims, was introduced by way of a statutory instrument by the Superior Courts Rules Committee, which under the 1936 Courts of Justice Act is tasked with making, annulling or altering rules of court.

The committee makes the rules regarding all procedures in civil and criminal cases in the State.

It is comprised of the Chief Justice, the presidents of the Court of Appeal and High Courts, several judges from those courts, solicitors, barristers and senior officials from the Courts Service.

He claims that the effect of the three-month limit impermissibly limits citizen’s access to the courts by way of delegated legislation.

The enactment of a time limit amounts to the enactment of substantive law by a rule-making committee, which he claims is something that is exclusively reserved for the Oireachtas.

The making of the time limit by the committee, he submits also amounts to a breach of the separation of powers.

He claims his challenge against the Special Criminal Court was denied due to temporal limitations by rules of court not enacted by the Oireachtas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In judicial review proceedings against the Superior Courts Rules Committee, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General the man seeks various declarations from the court, including that the rules of court regarding the time limit is unconstitutional.

He also seeks a declaration that the Rules of the Superior Courts imposing time limits for the initiation of proceedings to seek leave to make an application for judicial review are outside the powers of the Superior Rules Committee.

He further seeks a declaration that the Constitution does not permit the Committee to impose time limits, and that there is nothing in various Acts of the Oireachtas indicating that there is a time limit on anyone who wishes to bring an application for judicial review.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan. The judge, on an ex-parte basis, directed that the application be heard on notice to the respondents.

The matter will return before the courts in October.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie