Three men attacked in north Dublin home during aggravated burglary

THREE MEN HAVE suffered injuries following an aggravated burglary in north Dublin.

A number of men entered a house in the Lusk area of north county Dublin at around 6.30pm. During the incident, the three men who were in the house at the time were assaulted.

The injured men, who are in their 50s and 60s, suffered non life-threatening injuries, gardaí said.

It is understood nothing was taken during the incident and no arrests have been made at this stage.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Balbriggan are appealing to any person who was in the Ballealy Lane area of Lusk between 5pm and 8pm last night to contact them.

“They are particularly keen for any road users who may have camera footage from this area at the time to make it available to investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”