Friday 5 March 2021
Gardaí probe 'unexplained circumstances' of death of a man found in north Dublin bedroom

The man in his 50s was found dead in Lusk on Wednesday evening.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 5 Mar 2021, 4:40 PM
The scene in Lusk remains sealed. (File photo)
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help following the death of a man in north county Dublin in what they are calling “unexplained circumstances”. 

The man in his 50s was found dead in the bedroom of a home in the Ballastown area of Lusk on Wednesday afternoon. 

The man, who is a Polish national, was last seen two days previously on the evening of Monday 1 March.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing and a number of witness statements have already been taken by gardaí. An incident room as been established at Balbriggan Garda station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case.  

Gardaí are asking for motorists who may have been in the Ballastown area at about 5pm on Monday and who have dashcam footage to contact them. 

They are also also specifically looking to speak to a male pedestrian who was seen at Commons Lane or Hill Lane in Lusk between 6pm and 8pm of that evening. 

This man was wearing navy blue track suit bottoms and a black zip up bomber jacket and was carrying a distinctive ‘Lidl Deluxe’ shopping bag that was black with white writing. 

Gardaí say the body of the deceased man has since been taken from the scene to the Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem was carried out yesterday. 

Details of the post-mortem have not been released but gardaí say that the are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death which are as yet unexplained. 

The scene where he was found continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to establish contact and liaise with the family of the deceased male. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí either directly or anonymously.

