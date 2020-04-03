This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested as €108,000 worth of stolen vehicles seized by Gardaí

Five vehicles were seized by Gardaí at a motor yard in north Co Dublin.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 3 Apr 2020, 11:12 PM
Fri 11:12 PM 59,721 Views 23 Comments
A dismantled BMW X5 was discovered as well as documentation listing the value of each car part.
Image: Gardaí
A MAN WAS arrested and €108,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized by Gardaí following the search of a motor yard in Lusk, Co Dublin, today.

The search was carried out by Gardaí investigating the theft of a BMW X5 from Newry, Co Down in August 2019.

The vehicle was found dismantled in the yard and its individual parts were set to be sold on. Investigators also found documentation itemising the value of each car part.

Four additional vehicles were also seized and the total value of the haul is approximately €108,000.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Balbriggan Garda Station. He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow.

