Advertisement
Lydia Ross PSNI
lydia ross

Tributes paid after 21-year-old woman dies in car crash in Derry

The incident happened in the Curragh Road area of Aghadowey shortly after 10.15pm yesterday.
2
6.8k
1 hour ago

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the death of a 21-year-old woman in a single-vehicle collision in Northern Ireland. 

The incident happened in the Curragh Road area of Aghadowey, Co Derry shortly after 10.15pm yesterday. 

Lydia Ross, from the Ballymoney area, sustained serious injuries in the collision. 

She was taken to hospital for treatment, but she passed away from her injuries. 

Lydia’s father Paul Ross paid tribute to his daughter in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

“Last night, our beautiful daughter princess Lydia was killed in a car accident. Words can’t describe how we are feeling. My match going companion with Ballymena United every Saturday,” he said. 

Ballymena United FC reposted the post, and said: “We are very saddened to hear this … from all at BUFC we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family and friends at this extremely difficult time. 

“You have our thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks that lie ahead.” 

The PSNI said in a statement that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23. Alternatively, a report can be made online

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     