Tributes paid after 21-year-old woman dies in car crash in Derry

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the death of a 21-year-old woman in a single-vehicle collision in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened in the Curragh Road area of Aghadowey, Co Derry shortly after 10.15pm yesterday.

Lydia Ross, from the Ballymoney area, sustained serious injuries in the collision.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, but she passed away from her injuries.

Lydia’s father Paul Ross paid tribute to his daughter in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Last night, our beautiful daughter princess Lydia was killed in a car accident. Words can’t describe how we are feeling. My match going companion with Ballymena United every Saturday,” he said.

We are very saddened to hear this @dunloy1 - from all at BUFC we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family and friends at this extremely difficult time. You have our thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks that lie ahead 🩵 https://t.co/j8vNg0WApQ — Ballymena United FC (@BallymenaUnited) December 29, 2023

Ballymena United FC reposted the post, and said: “We are very saddened to hear this … from all at BUFC we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“You have our thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks that lie ahead.”

The PSNI said in a statement that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of 28/12/23. Alternatively, a report can be made online.