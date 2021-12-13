#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 13 December 2021
Advertisement

Breakthrough lymphoma treatment now available in Ireland as first patient receives therapy

Until now, patients who could benefit from T-cell (CAR-T) therapy had to travel to the UK for the treatment.

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 13 Dec 2021, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 11,082 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5628820
St. James's Hospital, Dublin
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
St. James's Hospital, Dublin
St. James's Hospital, Dublin
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A PATIENT AT St. James’s Hospital in Dublin has become the first person to receive a cell therapy treatment for lymphoma in Ireland, in a major development for blood cancer patients. 

Previously, a patient who required this potentially life-saving personalised treatment, called Chimeric Antigen Receptor –T cell (CAR-T) therapy, would have had to travel to the UK. 

The process involves collecting a patient’s own T-cells — a type of immune response cell — and preparing them for export in the hospital’s on-site stem cell laboratory. The cells are then sent to a specialised overseas facility where they’re re-engineered to target cancer cells.

They are then reintroduced into the patient’s bloodstream.

This new therapy is currently licensed to treat specific blood cancers, including Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) and Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), a subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

However, it is expected that the use of CAR-T cell therapies will include other diseases in the coming years.

“This therapy had previously only been available overseas and it will make a huge difference to people to be able to access it in Ireland,” said Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today. 

“CAR-T therapy is a lifeline for suitable blood cancer patients whose other treatment options have been exhausted,” said Dr. Larry Bacon, clinical lead for the National Adult CAR-T Centre at St James’s Hospital.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is the most advanced immunotherapy currently available for patients with lymphoma,” he added. 

The treatment has around a 40% success rate, though without it most of the patients who could benefit would instead be facing terminal illness. The HSE spent €8.18m on Irish patients receiving this therapy in the UK in 2019 and 2020, via the Treatment Abroad scheme.

The patient who received the treatment, and wished to remain anonymous, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to access this treatment in Ireland. I feel like I was on the edge of a cliff about to fall off and I’ve been thrown a rope and I’m going to grab it with both hands.”

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie