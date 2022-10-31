Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 31 October 2022
Hundreds attend funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett

The 34-year-old mother of two died last week after suffering from cervical cancer.

48 minutes ago 6,242 Views 2 Comments

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have attended the funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett.

The 34-year-old mother of two, from Co Longford, died last week after battling cervical cancer.

She was among hundreds of women affected by the CervicalCheck screening programme controversy around incorrect smear test results.

A 2018 review identified at least 221 women diagnosed with cervical cancer who were not previously told about misreported smear tests, and could have been alerted to the early stages of cancer.

Mourners braved torrential downpours in Longford to attend the service at St John’s Church of Ireland church.

7924 Lynsey Bennett Source: RollingNews.ie

Lynsey was buried after the funeral in the church’s graveyard.

The mother of daughters Zoe, 14, and nine-year-old Hailee, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017.

Last February she settled a case against Ireland’s Health Service Executive over the alleged mishandling of her cervical smear tests.

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Lynsey at the weekend.

“All those who watched or heard interviews with Lynsey will have been struck by what an outstanding young woman Lynsey was, driven by a powerful love for her daughters Zoe and Hailee, and by the strength with which she confronted the challenges which she faced,” he said.

“What she had to take on, and did so with such conviction and courage, was and will be to the benefit of all women, and thus to all of us.”

Singer Una Healy was friends with Lynsey.

Following her death last week, Healy said she was “heartbroken beyond words”.

“I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Life is so precious and you lived and loved it to the fullest. Rest in Peace my beautiful friend.

“My thoughts are with your family and friends especially your babies Zoe and Hailee.”

Press Association

