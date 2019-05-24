Multiple injuries reported after suspected parcel bomb explodes in Lyon

A SUSPECTED PARCEL bomb has exploded in the French city of Lyon this evening.

French media is currently reporting that at least six people have been injured. French police have locked down the Victor Hugo area of the city.

The area where the explosion occurred, on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic city centre, has been evacuated.

French president Emmanuel Macron has called the Lyon blast an “attack” and says there are no deaths “for time being”.