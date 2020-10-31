#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 31 October 2020
Priest shot outside Greek Orthodox church in Lyon, France

He is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

By Press Association Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 5:30 PM
A GREEK ORTHODOX priest has been shot outside his church in the city of Lyon, and police are hunting for the assailant, French police have said.

The priest is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a police official told the Associated Press.

The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle, said the official.

Police locked down the neighbourhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

The reason for the attack is unclear.

It comes two days after a knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice that killed three people, amid tensions over the publication of caricatures mocking the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

