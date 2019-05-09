This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 May, 2019
Four people arrested in connection with murder of Lyra McKee

McKee was murdered early on Good Friday morning in the Creggan in Derry.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 9 May 2019, 11:29 AM
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested four people in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. 

McKee was murdered early on Good Friday morning in the Creggan in Derry following a night of fierce riots. She was part of a crowd of onlookers that was shot into by people taking part in the violence. 

The PSNI said today that it had arrested four people under terrorism legislation. 

Four males – aged 15, 18, 38 and 51 – were arrested in the city this morning in connection with the violence in Creggan. 

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Station in Belfast where they are currently being questioned by detectives. 

Commenting on the arrests, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said:

“As part of this morning’s operation detectives carried out searches at four houses in the city and arrested four people in connection with the violence which was orchestrated on the streets of Creggan on the evening of Lyra McKee’s murder.

They are currently in custody where they are being questioned.

Murphy thanked the public for the support detectives had received, which includes over 140 people who have provided images, footage and other details via the PSNI’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

He appealed for anyone in the North with information to contact the PSNI on 101. 

“Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111,” he said. 

