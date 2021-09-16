Two men charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry

DETECTIVES IN THE PSNI have charged two men with the murder of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee.

Lyra was shot dead in Derry on 18 April 2019.

The pair, aged 21 and 33, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson. The 33-year-old has also been charged with robbery.

A third man, aged 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs.

All three are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court via video link tomorrow morning.

A 19-year-old man also arrested during the same operation has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.