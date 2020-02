A MAN CHARGED with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee will appear in court later.

McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing rioting in Derry in April.

The suspect, 52, will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court later today.

McKee was standing near a police vehicle when she was hit by a bullet fired by a masked gunman towards officers.

The Belfast writer was living in Derry with her partner, Sara Canning.

