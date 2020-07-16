This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 July, 2020
Man (27) charged with firearm offences in relation to Lyra McKee murder

The man was arrested yesterday, and is due to appear in court today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 7:07 AM
45 minutes ago 1,126 Views No Comments
POLICE IN DERRY have charged a man in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019.

McKee was killed when she was shot while reporting on a riot in the Creggan area of Derry on 18 April last year.

The 27-year-old man has been charged by the PSNI with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Yesterday, the man was arrested and a house in Derry was also searched in connection with the investigation.

Another man has already been charged with murder, and a second man has been charged with offences relating to the rioting that preceded it.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear via videolink at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday 16 July.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are underway.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

