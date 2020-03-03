This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alleged Lyra McKee killer claimed 'it wasn’t me, it was one of our members’ sons', witness says

McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing a riot in Derry’s Creggan area last year.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 10:36 AM
52 minutes ago 6,580 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5030610
Murder accused Paul McIntyre.
Image: PA Images
Murder accused Paul McIntyre.
Murder accused Paul McIntyre.
Image: PA Images

A MAN ACCUSED of murdering journalist Lyra McKee claimed the shots were fired by the son of a member of dissident republican party Saoradh, a court has heard.

A witness alleges that is what Paul McIntyre claimed when asked if he was involved in the killing of the author in Derry in April 2019, a prosecution barrister said yesterday.

Public Prosecution Service barrister Robin Steer was appearing before a judge in Belfast High Court to appeal against a decision taken by a district judge last week to grant bail to the 52-year-old accused.

McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing a riot in Derry’s Creggan area.

An extremist group styling itself the New IRA said it carried out the killing.

While police and prosecutors do not believe McIntyre was the gunman, they contend he was involved in murder by joint enterprise, by escorting the gunman to the firing point and collecting four spent shell cases afterwards.

Urging Mrs Justice Keegan to overturn a decision to grant bail, Steer said prosecutors believed McIntyre could interfere with witnesses and commit offences if released from custody.

He said a witness had provided a statement that describes McIntyre being challenged about Saoradh, and about his potential involvement in the murder, the day after the shooting.

The lawyer said the witness claims he allegedly replied: “It wasn’t me, it was one of our members’ sons.”

The barrister said that evidence pointed to McIntyre’s “intimate knowledge” of the crime.

Police chiefs believe Saoradh is closely aligned with the New IRA.

McIntyre, from Kinnego Park in Derry, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and belonging to or professing to be a member of, a proscribed organisation.

The PPS barrister told the court that McIntyre is allegedly a member of the New IRA and, as such, was likely to commit offences if released.

“The prosecution essentially says that this person is a member of a terrorist organisation, a member of the New IRA, and that by reason of his involvement with the New IRA there is a substantial risk that he’ll commit further offences,” he said.

McIntyre, dressed in a grey jumper, watched proceedings via videolink from Maghaberry high-security prison while members of McKee’s family observed from the public gallery of the court.

The prosecution case is, in part, based on analysis of the clothing worn by McIntyre when he was apparently filmed by an MTV crew earlier in the day, and that worn by a masked man who was captured in a mobile phone video picking up bullet cases following the shooting.

The barrister told Justice Keegan there were “17 points of reference” on the clothing worn by McIntyre earlier in the day, with that worn by the masked man.

He said 16 police officers had identified McIntyre as the man in the MTV footage, while two officers had identified him as being a masked man who exited a hijacked vehicle on the night of the Creggan rioting.

Mark Mulholland QC, representing McIntyre, questioned the strength of the video analysis.

He said a judge involved in a separate trial in Northern Ireland had ruled that another report by the same analyst could not be treated as “expert” evidence.

“That’s the same expert and the same methodology applied,” he said.

Mulholland will resume his submissions when the hearing resumes today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie