This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Friends of Lyra McKee put red handprints on dissident republican group's office

McKee was murdered early on Friday morning in the Creggan in Derry.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 22 Apr 2019, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 11,837 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602449
Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee defaced the walls of a dissident republican office in Derry with red paint.
Image: Cate McCurry/PA Wire/PA Images
Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee defaced the walls of a dissident republican office in Derry with red paint.
Friends of murdered journalist Lyra McKee defaced the walls of a dissident republican office in Derry with red paint.
Image: Cate McCurry/PA Wire/PA Images

FRIENDS OF JOURNALIST Lyra McKee – who was shot dead in Derry in the early hours of Good Friday morning – have held a protest outside the headquarters of a dissident Republican group in the city.

A group of McKee’s friends walked to Junior McDaid house in Derry, which is the HQ of a number of dissident republican groups, including Saoradh. 

Once there, a number of people put red handprints on the walls of the building. 

Videos and photos from the scene show a crowd gathered at the building, with people looking on as demonstrators make marks on the walls. 

McKee was murdered early on Friday morning in the Creggan in Derry following a night of fierce riots. She was part of a crowd of onlookers that was shot into by people taking part in the violence. 

The 29-year-old was a journalist who had recently relocated to Derry from Belfast to live with her partner. Her killing has been condemned and has sparked an outpouring of support and sympathy from all across the world.

Londonderry unrest Source: Cate McCurry/PA Wire/PA Images

Dissident Republicans 

The PSNI has said the killing was an act of terrorism. Two teenage men were arrested in relation to the incident but have since been released without charge. 

The killing and the riots have been linked to dissident republicans, with reports that the so-called New IRA were responsible. 

The Republican group Saoradh released a statement following McKee’s was a result of an “incursion” by “heavily armed crown forces” in the Creggan estate on Thursday evening.

A republican volunteer attempted to defend people from the PSNI/RUC. Tragically a young journalist, Lyra McKee, was killed accidentally.

Today’s demonstration at Saoradh HQ was the latest action displaying the local revulsion at the killing in Derry, with graffiti among the visible signs of condemnation in the area.  

Related Reads

19.04.19 Lyra McKee: A determined journalist who told the stories of marginalised people and her country’s troubled past
19.04.19 'An incredible talent': Tributes paid to 'rising star' Lyra McKee, journalist shot dead during rioting in Derry

At today’s demonstration, Sinead Quinn – a friend of McKee’s – said that people behind her murder needed to take responsibility for their actions.   

“They need to take the responsibility today for what has happened they’ve shirk it so far saying it was an accidental shooting,” she said. 

“You don’t shoot someone acc when you put a gun in a child hand and they shoot it that’s murder. It doesn’t matter. It’s murder and they murdered Lyra McKee.

Lyra McKee was an investigative journalist – she deserves more and I’m so glad that there’s so many people here today to see.  

As part of the police appeal, there have been specific requests for any mobile phone footage of the rioting to be shared with the PSNI, either in person or through an online portal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie