Friends of Lyra McKee put red handprints on dissident republican group's office

FRIENDS OF JOURNALIST Lyra McKee – who was shot dead in Derry in the early hours of Good Friday morning – have held a protest outside the headquarters of a dissident Republican group in the city.

A group of McKee’s friends walked to Junior McDaid house in Derry, which is the HQ of a number of dissident republican groups, including Saoradh.

Once there, a number of people put red handprints on the walls of the building.

Videos and photos from the scene show a crowd gathered at the building, with people looking on as demonstrators make marks on the walls.

McKee was murdered early on Friday morning in the Creggan in Derry following a night of fierce riots. She was part of a crowd of onlookers that was shot into by people taking part in the violence.

The 29-year-old was a journalist who had recently relocated to Derry from Belfast to live with her partner. Her killing has been condemned and has sparked an outpouring of support and sympathy from all across the world.

Dissident Republicans

The PSNI has said the killing was an act of terrorism. Two teenage men were arrested in relation to the incident but have since been released without charge.

The killing and the riots have been linked to dissident republicans, with reports that the so-called New IRA were responsible.

The Republican group Saoradh released a statement following McKee’s was a result of an “incursion” by “heavily armed crown forces” in the Creggan estate on Thursday evening.

A republican volunteer attempted to defend people from the PSNI/RUC. Tragically a young journalist, Lyra McKee, was killed accidentally.

Today’s demonstration at Saoradh HQ was the latest action displaying the local revulsion at the killing in Derry, with graffiti among the visible signs of condemnation in the area.

At today’s demonstration, Sinead Quinn – a friend of McKee’s – said that people behind her murder needed to take responsibility for their actions.

“They need to take the responsibility today for what has happened they’ve shirk it so far saying it was an accidental shooting,” she said.

“You don’t shoot someone acc when you put a gun in a child hand and they shoot it that’s murder. It doesn’t matter. It’s murder and they murdered Lyra McKee.

Lyra McKee was an investigative journalist – she deserves more and I’m so glad that there’s so many people here today to see.

As part of the police appeal, there have been specific requests for any mobile phone footage of the rioting to be shared with the PSNI, either in person or through an online portal.