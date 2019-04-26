This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police release more CCTV footage of suspected gunman who killed Lyra McKee

The PSNI has said that 140 people have come forward with information.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 26 Apr 2019, 10:39 AM
1 hour ago 10,350 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4607703

Source: PoliceServiceNI/YouTube

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have released further CCTV footage of the moments before Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry and have appealed for information. 

The footage shows a number of individuals preparing petrol bombs and an individual dressed in black who police say is the gunman who killed McKee.

“About one minute before Lyra was murdered, three men walked across Central Drive from the direction of the shops. In the footage you can see these men,” PSNI detective superintendent Jason Murphy told a press conference this morning.

At the front you can see a man circled – he’s carrying a crate of petrol bombs towards where the crowd including children, were standing. He is the tallest of the three men – I want to know who he is.

“Behind him you can see two other men. The man on the inside nearest the wall is the next tallest. He’s wearing dark skinny jeans, blue Nike trainers with a white tick and a white sole. He’s wearing a camouflage scarf or other covering across his face. Do you know this man?”

“In other footage he can be seen holding a petrol bomb and in the new light his clothing is clearly visible.

As he walked along the footpath, he was accompanied by the third man. In the footage you can see that he is shorter than both of the other men and of stocky build. It’s my belief he is the gunman that fired indiscriminately into the crowd, placed the community and police officers at risk and took the life of Lyra.

“You can see he is wearing dark clothing and in other footage you can see this clothing in a different light. People know who he is.”

Murphy said that PSNI investigators have had “widespread public support” and that over 140 people have provided images, footage and other details so far.

“I recognise people living in Creggan may feel it’s difficult to come forward to speak to police. I want to provide a personal reassurance that we are able to deal with these concerns sensitively,” the officer said. 

Anyone with information on the murder can contact the PSNI or independent charity Crimestoppers.

