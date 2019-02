A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died in a crash on the M50 in Dublin this morning.

The single vehicle collision occurred at 10am close to the north bore of the Port Tunnel.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place at Dublin City Morgue.

The road at the scene of the crash has re-opened following an examination of the area by garda forensic collision investigators.