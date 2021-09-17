#Open journalism No news is bad news

Variable speed limits in store for M50 as part of plan to improve safety and reliability

The new system is expected to take full effect on the motorway by early 2023.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 17 Sep 2021, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 8,674 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5551619
File image of the M50 motorway in Dublin.
A PHASED INTRODUCTION of different speed limits on the M50 will begin to take effect over the next few weeks, the Transport Minister has announced. 

Under new plans for the motorway, operators will be able to better slow traffic in response to crashes, roadwork, poor weather conditions and congestion. Drivers will be notified of changes through new digital signs.

It is aimed to keep drivers better informed about incidents ahead and how these might affect their journey. It is also aimed to improve safety on the road.

Eamon Ryan announced the launch of Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) enhancing motorway operation services (eMOS) programme which will facilitate the variable speed limits on the M50. 

The updated limits will be advisory, but minister Ryan said laws will be passed by Christmas to make them “mandatory and enforceable”. 

Sean O’Neill from TII said gardaí will enforce the new variable speed limits. M50 traffic cameras will not be used to catch speeding motorists. 

The limits may be as low as 30 km/h if required, he said. 

M50 traffic levels are now back to around 95% of the levels in September 2019, figures show. 

Trips on the motorway rose by 40% between 2011 and 2019 and before the pandemic, there were approximately 400,000 journeys taking place each day. 

The busiest section of the M50 was between the N2 interchange at Finglas and the N3 interchange at Blanchardstown.

A statement from TII said the new services will improve journey time reliability by reducing the number of times vehicles need to stop and start on the motorway, and reduce the need for drivers to brake suddenly when traffic comes to a stop. 

The first of the digital signs will be turned on between Junction 4 Ballymun and Junction 6 Castleknock in the next few weeks.

This phased approach is aimed to help drivers get used to the new system and adjust their driving in advance of regulatory speed limits. 

The system is expected to take full effect on the M50 by early 2023. 

- Additional reporting by Rónán Duffy.

Orla Dwyer

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

