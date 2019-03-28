This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Delays expected along M7 as diversions kick in this weekend

The speed limit will be reduced to 25km/hr in some parts.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 6:59 PM
33 minutes ago 4,663 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4565841
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/EddieCloud
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/EddieCloud

IF YOU’RE PLANNING a trip through Kildare this weekend you should be warned traffic diversions come into effect along the M7 from 9pm on Friday night. 

Traffic will be restricted to one lane between 9pm on Friday and motorists will be diverted onto new slip roads to facilitate the demolition of an existing overbridge on the motorway.  

During the peak travel times of 6am and 10pm on Saturday and Sunday, traffic will return to using two lanes but a speed limit of 25km/h will be in force in some parts. 

The diversions come as part of the M7 upgrade project which will expand the road from two lanes to three lanes in a bid to ease congestion. 

In a statement, Gardaí said: “As part of the M7 upgrade project it is necessary to demolish an existing overbridge to facilitate the ongoing construction of the new Osberstown Interchange Junction 9a between junctions 9 (Naas North) and Junction 10 (Naas South).  This will affect traffic in both directions.

“Traffic will be directed around the area of the works via the newly constructed off/on slips of this new interchange. A cautionary speed limit of 25km/h will be in place through the new roundabout.

“Before 6am on Monday 1 April the demolition works will have been completed and traffic will return to the current mainline.”. 

The latest phase is expected to be completed in April with the project completed in full by early 2020. 

Kildare County Council apologised to motorists and said “any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted”. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
