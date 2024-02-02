Gardaí renew witness appeal over fatal New Year's Day crash in which young man died

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING an appeal for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle collision in Curraghfarm in Co Kildare on New Year’s Day.

Emergency services and gardaí were alerted at around 8.45pm on 1 January after a car travelling westbound between Junction 12 (Newbridge) and Junction 13 (Kildare) left the motorway and struck a raised grass bank.

One of the passengers in the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a man also aged in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at the time.

Advertisement

Two other passengers, both men in their 20s, did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The M7 westbound was temporarily closed between Junction 12 and Junction 13 to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling on the M7 between Junction 12 and Junction 13 between 7.45pm and 8.45pm on Monday, 1 January 2024 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.