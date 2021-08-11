#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 11 August 2021
Gardaí following 'definite line of inquiry' after fatal Tallaght stabbing

A man in his 20s died after the incident.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 11:25 AM
7 minutes ago 369 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5520168
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE FOLLOWING a definite line of inquiry after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in Tallaght yesterday evening.

The incident occurred in the Mac Uilliam Road area of the Dublin suburb at around 7.15pm.

Gardaí responded to a call out after reports that the victim (25) and another man had got into a heated argument near the victim’s home.

It’s understood a knife was produced. The victim received stab wounds to the neck, and was rushed to nearby Tallaght Hospital.

He had lost a significant amount of blood at the scene and was declared dead a short time later.

A man in his 40s was also injured after he tried to intervene in the fight. He suffered slash injuries to his face.

Garda units were drafted in from several districts to attend the scene due to fears of serious unrest following the attack.

Gardaí are in the process of speaking to everyone who witnessed the attack. It i s understood a significant number of people witnessed the incident

Anyyone who may have witnessed the incident or were in the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm, or any passing taxis with dash-cam footage, are being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

 

