Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Gardaí investigate machete fight outside Carrick-on-Shannon chipper

The incident happened on Saturday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 6:30 AM
5 minutes ago 283 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4772393
Man in the foreground of picture holding what it is alleged is a machete.
Man in the foreground of picture holding what it is alleged is a machete.
Man in the foreground of picture holding what it is alleged is a machete.

GARDAÍ IN LEITRIM are investigating an incident in which two men were allegedly fighting each other with machetes outside a chip shop in Carrick on Shannon. 

Two men were caught on camera and could be seen brandishing the blades and were seen attacking each other.

The incident happened on Saturday evening.

Others involved in the fracas, including a number of women, could be seen assaulting one another. 

A new state of the art of the CCTV system was formally launched in the Carrick area last week and was officially unveiled by senior garda management and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. It has been operational for the last two months. 

The CCTV was the idea of local hotel owner Joe Dolan, whose son died in an unprovoked attack in Mullingar, Westmeath in 2011.

Flanagan said that the system would make the area a safer place for everyone in it. 

A garda spokesman confirmed that officers arrested a man in his 30s for possession of an offensive weapon.

