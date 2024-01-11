Advertisement
General view of Arundel Square Google Streetview
arundel square

Appeal as man armed with machete stages robbery and threatens staff at Waterford business

The robbery took place yesterday evening.
5
3.7k
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a robbery that took place at a business at Arundel Square in the centre of Waterford City yesterday evening.

According to gardaí, a lone male entered the business armed with a machete and began threatening staff around 5pm. He then fled the scene on a bicycle via Henrietta Street with “a quantity of stolen items”.

The machete and bicycle believed to have been used in the robbery have been recovered by investigating gardaí, this morning for technical examination.

Gardaí are asking for any pedestrians or road users who were in Arundel Square shopping district between 4.45pm and 5.45pm to contact them.

They are appealing for any camera footage, including dashcam footage. Gardaí said they are also interested footage taken in the surrounding areas of Spring Garden Alley and New Street around that time.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

