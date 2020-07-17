Machine guns and ammunition seized by gardaí during Dublin raid

An image of the weapons seized by gardai.

TWO MACHINE GUNS were seized by gardaí during a raid in Dublin’s north inner city yesterday.

Gardaí say the search was carried out as part of investigations into organised crime, with a 48-year-old man arrested at the premises.

During the search, two automatic or semi-automatic weapons were discovered along with a quantity of ammunition.

The man who was arrested was brought to Mountjoy Garda Station where he is still being detained and can be held for up to 72 hours.

Speaking after the arrest and firearms seizure, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the operation was part of An Garda Síochána’s “unrelenting determination to take lethal firearms off the streets”.