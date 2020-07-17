This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 July, 2020
Machine guns and ammunition seized by gardaí during Dublin raid

The search was carried out at a premises in the north inner city.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Jul 2020, 8:14 AM
An image of the weapons seized by gardai.
Image: An Garda Síochána
An image of the weapons seized by gardai.
Image: An Garda Síochána

TWO MACHINE GUNS were seized by gardaí during a raid in Dublin’s north inner city yesterday.

Gardaí say the search was carried out as part of investigations into organised crime, with a 48-year-old man arrested at the premises.

During the search, two automatic or semi-automatic weapons were discovered along with a quantity of ammunition. 

The man who was arrested was brought to Mountjoy Garda Station where he is still being detained and can be held for up to 72 hours.

Speaking after the arrest and firearms seizure, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said the operation was part of An Garda Síochána’s “unrelenting determination to take lethal firearms off the streets”.

Rónán Duffy
