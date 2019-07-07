This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 7 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Macron in last-ditch attempt to save Iran nuclear deal

Tensions between Iran and members of the UN security council were heightened after the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 2,771 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4713993
Emmanuel Macron
Image: Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand - COMEO
Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron
Image: Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand - COMEO

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron is consulting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a last-minute attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal. 

Macron told Rouhani of his “strong concern” over the risk of weakening the nuclear agreement and the consequences that would follow during a telephone call yesterday, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

The two leaders agreed to “explore by July 15 the conditions for a resumption of dialogue between all parties”, the statement said.

It added that Macron would consult with Iranian authorities and international partners to bring about the “necessary de-escalation” of the situation over the coming days.

Tensions between Iran and members of the UN security council were heightened after the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 under President Donald Trump’s watch. 

Iran now says it intends to breach the uranium enrichment cap outlined in the deal next Sunday, putting pressure on world leaders to step up and save the agreement, which was made in 2015.

Rouhani said the planned move is in response to a failure by remaining state signatories to keep their promise to help Iran work around biting sanctions reimposed by the US in the second half of last year.

A top advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hinted on Friday it could reach five percent.

The 2015 deal was reached between Iran and six world powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, the United States and Russia — and saw Tehran agree to drastically scale down its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Washington began reimposing sanctions in August 2018 and has targeted crucial sectors including oil exports and the banking system, fuelling a deep recession.

The 3.67 percent enrichment limit set in the agreement is sufficient for power generation but far below the more than 90 percent level required for a nuclear warhead.

Rouhani stressed that Iran’s action would be reversed if the other parties provided relief from the US sanctions.

The Iranian president has insisted that his country’s policies are not meant to “hurt [the deal], but to preserve” it.

With reporting from AFP. © – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie