Thursday 26 August 2021
Emmanuel Macron to visit Dublin today for meetings with Taoiseach and President Higgins

Micheál Martin and Macron are expected to discuss the Irish Army Rangers coordination with French military to aid Irish citizens leaving Afghanistan.

By Christina Finn Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 6:00 AM
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron will arrive in Dublin today for a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, as well as the Irish Army Rangers coordination with French military to aid Irish citizens looking to leave the country.

Martin will also discuss the Covid-19 situation, the European economic recovery plan, Brexit and corporation tax with the French president.

President Michael D Higgins will welcome Macron at Áras an Uachtaráin today.

Macron will then travel to Government Buildings for a working lunch with the Taoiseach, followed by a press conference with the media.

President Macron’s programme also includes a number of other engagements during his visit.

The president will be accompanied by Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, and  Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs.

Bilateral meetings with their Irish counterparts will be held with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister of State Thomas Byrne.

Macron said he wanted to travel to the capitals of all 27 European Union member countries before France takes up the EU presidency in January.

In the evening, President Higgins and his wife Sabina will host a working dinner in honour of the French President.

Christina Finn
