Dublin: -2°C Friday 9 December 2022
Macroom traffic bottleneck to be consigned to history as long-awaited bypass opens today

Motorists travelling from Cork to Killarney or Tralee will no longer need to pass through the town.

48 minutes ago 1,804 Views 0 Comments
A section of the dual carriageway
A section of the dual carriageway
Image: Cork County Council

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will open the newly built Macroom Bypass section of the N22 dual carriageway after almost three years of construction.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, and representatives from Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will be in attendance for the 11am opening of the new dual carriageway from Baile Bhuirne to Macroom.

The N22, which links Cork city with Killarney and Tralee, currently passes through the town of approximately 3,500.

Mayor of Macroom, Cllr Eileen Lynch, said that locals will benefit massively from the bypass and the reduced traffic in their town.

“The people of Macroom and surrounding areas are very excited about the long awaited bypass officially opening. It’s been a long journey with talks of the need for a bypass for the town going back to the 1970′s,” she said.

“As a town, Macroom has become almost synonymous with traffic and being a bottleneck, the bypass provides an opportunity for the town to highlight it’s many businesses, amenities and people.”

“I’ve no doubt that it will take a little time for things to settle but I’m confident that this will really benefit the town and allow locals to do more shopping and business in the town and entice more tourists to stop and see what Macroom has to offer.

“We’re very hopeful of the long term positive effects for Macroom as we become a bypass town,” Lynch said.

This 8km section of new bypass includes a roundabout at the tie-in on the eastern side of the Cork town, a grade-separated junction on the western end of Macroom and a temporary roundabout allowing traffic to merge with the existing N22.

The road has two lanes in both directions separated with a steel median safety barrier.

Contractor Jons John Craddock JV commenced work on site back in January 2020 and completed the bypass ahead of schedule.

Another 14km of new road is estimated to be completed in Autumn 2023.

Commenting on the early opening, Mayor Collins of Cork County Council stated:

“This opening will improve road user safety and remove congestion from Macroom allowing residents, businesses and visitors easy access to and from the town.”

“On behalf of Cork County Council and TII, I would like to thank members of the public, Elected Members, landowners, local businesses, contractors and all other stakeholders for their continued cooperation, patience and understanding during these works. This is a really exciting time for Macroom and for all users of this new road.”

