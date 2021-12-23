Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

A SHIPWRECK OFF the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said today, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier.

Maritime authorities said 138 people were on the 12-foot-long boat carrying cargo which sank on Monday, adding that only 50 had been rescued.

Five children are among the victims.

Operation de relevage du navire FRANCIA réalisée par les éléments de la Marine nationale Malagasy et de l'APMF Sainte Marie, qui a permis de poser l'epave sur la plage et de retrouver ensuite une vingtaine de corps, hier. @orangeactu @SE_Rajoelina @MarineNationale @LExpressMG pic.twitter.com/C5iItzZzjW — Ministère de la Défense Nationale Madagascar (@MDN_Madagascar) December 22, 2021

The wooden vessel, a cargo boat not authorised to carry passengers, had set off from the village of Antseraka for Soanierana-Ivongo, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the south.

Initial investigations suggested the vessel’s engine had a “technical problem”, according to Adrien Fabrice Ratsimbazafy of the River and Maritime Port Agency.

