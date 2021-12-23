#Open journalism No news is bad news

Madagascar says shipwreck death toll rises to 85

Maritime authorities said 138 people were on the 12-foot-long boat.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 7:43 AM
1 hour ago 5,433 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639184
Image: Ministère de la Défense Nationale Madagascar
A SHIPWRECK OFF the coast of Madagascar this week has claimed 85 lives, maritime officials said today, after retrieving 21 more bodies a day earlier.

Maritime authorities said 138 people were on the 12-foot-long boat carrying cargo which sank on Monday, adding that only 50 had been rescued.

Five children are among the victims.

The wooden vessel, a cargo boat not authorised to carry passengers, had set off from the village of Antseraka for Soanierana-Ivongo, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the south.

Initial investigations suggested the vessel’s engine had a “technical problem”, according to Adrien Fabrice Ratsimbazafy of the River and Maritime Port Agency.

© AFP 2021

Gráinne Ní Aodha
